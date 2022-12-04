Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $89.39 million and approximately $361,061.71 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

