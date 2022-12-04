Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.5% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
