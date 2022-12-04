Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.5% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.