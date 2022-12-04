Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $113.72 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 94.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.