Safe (SAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $8.68 or 0.00050740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $180.83 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00125643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00219735 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059429 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.04635799 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.