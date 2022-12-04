SafeMoon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.12 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $15.12 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.39 or 0.05982301 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00502075 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.51 or 0.30268661 BTC.
SafeMoon Token Profile
SafeMoon was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,002,234,359,088 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net.
SafeMoon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.