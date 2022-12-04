Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $46.67 million and $1.36 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,039.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010677 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040001 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00239725 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00104536 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,355,098.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

