Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,263,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 803,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,758. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.11, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.97%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

