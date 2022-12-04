Samlyn Capital LLC Buys 136,104 Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 4.42% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $26,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

VINP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 132,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

