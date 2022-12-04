Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,776 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 7.7% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 2.61% of LPL Financial worth $384,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.71. The stock had a trading volume of 948,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,984. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

