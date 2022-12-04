Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $4.08 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 365,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.