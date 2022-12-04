Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 149,046 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,046 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STSA. Jonestrading cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Insider Activity

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 344,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.12. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

