Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 58,986 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,544,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Hillman Solutions worth $47,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLMN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 65,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,969.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,969.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 129,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,261.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 916,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

