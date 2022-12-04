Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 130,817 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,817 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 2.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.30% of Builders FirstSource worth $109,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 67,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

BLDR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

