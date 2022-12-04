Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 472,472 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 472,472 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $60,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after acquiring an additional 784,420 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. 13,587,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $143.41.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

