Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 5,100,163 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100,163 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 167.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 42.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,239,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,510,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.96. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

