Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.87 million. Samsara also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of IOT opened at $11.90 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,386 in the last three months. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

