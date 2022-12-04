Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Sapiens International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Sapiens International stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 88,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

