Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Sapiens International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Sapiens International stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
