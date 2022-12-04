Sapphire Price Hits $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $20.81 million and approximately $5,015.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.07 or 0.07466193 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00080660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00059900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025372 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.