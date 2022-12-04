Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Sasol Stock Performance

SSL stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. Sasol has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sasol by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sasol by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 8.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

