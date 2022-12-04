Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

