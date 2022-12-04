Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCTBF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Securitas AB has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

