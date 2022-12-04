Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $63.95 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Seele-N has a market cap of $63.95 million and approximately $612,647.39 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,116.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010607 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00241905 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

