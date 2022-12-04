Sei Investments Co. Acquires 148,858 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $135,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,086,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

