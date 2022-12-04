Sei Investments Co. Acquires 831,386 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,624,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 831,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $103,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,809,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,179,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

