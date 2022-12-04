Sei Investments Co. Buys 125,724 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,059 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,724 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $233,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $675.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.79.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

