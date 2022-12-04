Sei Investments Co. Buys 185,896 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,896 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $303,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UNH traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.16. 2,346,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.17 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $500.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

