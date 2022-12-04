Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,546 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $145,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.20. 5,891,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,607. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

