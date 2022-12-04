Sei Investments Co. Has $122.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $122,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.37. The stock had a trading volume of 899,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,556. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.