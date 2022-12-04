Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,263,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,482,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

