Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $378,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 355,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

