Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,016 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $170,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,566,241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,182,613,000 after buying an additional 161,056 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.86. 73,645,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,157,840. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $615.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

