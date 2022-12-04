Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,818,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $190,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after buying an additional 2,298,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after buying an additional 268,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,348. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

