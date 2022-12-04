Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Critical Review

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and ProQR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $85.08 million 2.39 -$25.69 million $0.12 11.08 ProQR Therapeutics $1.60 million 60.15 -$72.90 million ($1.08) -1.25

Selecta Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

38.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Selecta Biosciences and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43

Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 301.00%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences 33.67% 32.84% 12.35% ProQR Therapeutics -2,075.42% -76.32% -39.81%

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats ProQR Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. It is also developing biologic therapies, such as SEL-212 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic refractory gout; and product candidates to treat IgA-mediated diseases, including IgA nephropathy, linear IgA bullous dermatitis, IgA pemphigus, and Henoch-Schonlein purpura. In addition, the company is developing gene therapies comprising SEL-313, a product candidate in preclinical stage to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; SEL-399, a product candidate to evaluate the appropriate dose of ImmTOR in humans to reduce the formation of antibodies to AAV capsids; and products for the treatment of pompe disease, duchenne muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, lysosomal storage disorder, and other autoimmune diseases. Further, it develops tolerogenic therapies to treat primary biliary cholangitis and other autoimmune diseases. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum; Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.; Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.; and IGAN Biosciences, Inc. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome. The company also engages in the developing of Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.