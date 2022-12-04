SeqLL (SQL) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SeqLL to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SeqLL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeqLL Competitors 182 1022 1605 56 2.54

Profitability

SeqLL currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 610.06%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 10.52%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares SeqLL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% SeqLL Competitors -308.24% -27.94% -17.36%

Volatility and Risk

SeqLL has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeqLL and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 -$3.70 million -1.24 SeqLL Competitors $1.17 billion $358.66 million -46.95

SeqLL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SeqLL competitors beat SeqLL on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

