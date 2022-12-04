Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Market Cap of $5.09 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Shiba Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $5.09 billion and $113.83 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.38 or 0.06097810 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00501927 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,133.90 or 0.30265043 BTC.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

