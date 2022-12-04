Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

iomart Group Stock Performance

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £124.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.39).

Get iomart Group alerts:

About iomart Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.