Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
iomart Group Stock Performance
iomart Group stock opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £124.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.39).
About iomart Group
