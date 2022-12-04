Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Rises By 20.6%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,527 shares of company stock worth $54,603,728. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 559,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

