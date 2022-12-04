Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Drops By 18.5%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 1,038,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

