Short Interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Drops By 11.4%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Molecular Transport

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,659. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of AMTI opened at $1.18 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

