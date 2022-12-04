Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Declines By 24.9%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
See Also
