Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Declines By 15.5%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 million, a P/E ratio of -583.50 and a beta of 0.65. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Articles

