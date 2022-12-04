Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Increases By 8.2%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 29.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 297,082 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $111,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 584,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

AVAC stock remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922. Avalon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.