Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Drops By 18.7%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Axos Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 142,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE AX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

