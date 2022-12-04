Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Expands By 6.6%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Banner Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banner Acquisition by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNNR remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,065. Banner Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Stories

