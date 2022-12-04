Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Drops By 12.7%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,701,744.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,701,744.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,065,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Benson Hill by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 610,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Benson Hill by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 355,833 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Benson Hill by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 1,588,096 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHIL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

BHIL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 433,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

