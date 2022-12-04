Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Drops By 9.4%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,332 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ BIOTW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

