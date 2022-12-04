Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Drops By 9.2%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 51.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,217,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 411,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 774,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,061 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 62.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 294,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DHF stock remained flat at $2.32 during midday trading on Friday. 295,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,850. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

