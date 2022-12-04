Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Increases By 24.8%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.