Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rises By 18.0%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $540.80. 1,931,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,436. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

