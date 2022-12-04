Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 16.5%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BSQUARE

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

